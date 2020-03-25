Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,601,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,440,000 after acquiring an additional 857,383 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,295,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,123,000 after purchasing an additional 464,473 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Incyte by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,013,000 after purchasing an additional 253,907 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Incyte by 12.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,878,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,418,000 after purchasing an additional 209,772 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 270.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after buying an additional 201,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.59. 2,466,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,831. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average of $80.67.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Incyte from to in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.