Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

3/20/2020 – Independence Contract Drilling was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Independence Contract Drilling Inc. provides land drilling services for oil and natural gas producers primarily in the United States. The Company provides the US E&P industry a fleet of ShaleDriller (TM) rigs for drilling and development of shale and tight oil basins in North America. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

3/17/2020 – Independence Contract Drilling was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2020 – Independence Contract Drilling was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2020 – Independence Contract Drilling was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2020 – Independence Contract Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ICD opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Independence Contract Drilling Inc has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $64.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.20). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 29.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $45.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -11.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 39,611 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 45,183 shares during the period.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

