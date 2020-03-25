Independent Money System Trading 28.2% Lower This Week (IMS)

Independent Money System (CURRENCY:IMS) traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Independent Money System coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Independent Money System has a market cap of $3,189.21 and approximately $14.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Independent Money System has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14,380.82 or 2.17568749 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00021415 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About Independent Money System

Independent Money System (IMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2017. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. Independent Money System’s official website is independentmoneysystem.com. Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto.

Buying and Selling Independent Money System

Independent Money System can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Independent Money System directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Independent Money System should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Independent Money System using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

