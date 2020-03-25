Independent Research Analysts Give DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) a €27.00 Price Target

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.40) target price by research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s previous close.

DWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.60 ($47.21) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €33.48 ($38.93).

Get DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA alerts:

ETR DWS traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €21.99 ($25.57). 181,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a fifty-two week low of €24.01 ($27.91) and a fifty-two week high of €39.99 ($46.50).

About DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.