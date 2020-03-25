Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 78,967 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 65,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2,297.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ILPT shares. BidaskClub cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of ILPT stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $16.31. 26,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $24.18.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.77 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

