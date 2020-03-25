Informa (LON:INF) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Informa (LON:INF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 625 ($8.22) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 635 ($8.35). Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INF. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 885 ($11.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Shore Capital lowered shares of Informa to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Informa to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 744 ($9.79) to GBX 729 ($9.59) in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 773.60 ($10.18).

Shares of INF stock opened at GBX 456.20 ($6.00) on Wednesday. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 326.70 ($4.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 647.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 771.11.

In other news, insider Stephen Davidson purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 470 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £7,520 ($9,892.13).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

