Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Insider Simon Owen Acquires 100,000 Shares

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) insider Simon Owen bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.40 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$340,000.00 ($241,134.75).

Shares of ASX INA traded up A$0.06 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching A$2.97 ($2.11). 2,410,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,026. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is A$4.44. The stock has a market cap of $804.40 million and a P/E ratio of 18.22. Ingenia Communities Group has a one year low of A$2.94 ($2.09) and a one year high of A$5.28 ($3.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Ingenia Communities Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. Ingenia Communities Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Ingenia Communities Group Company Profile

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 300 entity with a market capitalisation of over $650 million and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'.

