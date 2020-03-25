INMAX (INX) Price Reaches $0.0310 on Exchanges

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, INMAX has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One INMAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. INMAX has a total market capitalization of $48,668.05 and approximately $7,596.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.49 or 0.02612268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00184715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00042083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033900 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INMAX Profile

INMAX’s genesis date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange.

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

