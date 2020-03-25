Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.96% from the stock’s current price.

INE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.29.

TSE INE traded up C$2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.34. The company had a trading volume of 755,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,373. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.94. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.61 and a twelve month high of C$22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -72.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.44.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$143.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Grover sold 21,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.26, for a total value of C$444,276.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,850,159.90.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

