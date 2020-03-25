Insider Buying: Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:APT) Insider Buys 7,169 Shares of Stock

Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:APT) insider Patrick (Pat) O’Sullivan purchased 7,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$13.97 ($9.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,115.09 ($71,003.61).

ASX APT traded up A$3.79 ($2.69) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting A$15.00 ($10.64). The company had a trading volume of 13,223,031 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$31.52. Afterpay Touch Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$19.28 ($13.67) and a fifty-two week high of A$41.14 ($29.18).

Afterpay Touch Group Company Profile

Afterpay Touch Group Limited operates as a payments company in Australia. The company offers a customer centric, omni channel retail service that facilitates commerce between retail merchants and their end-customers through a platform, which allows retail merchants to offer customers the ability to buy products on a ‘buy now, receive now, pay later' basis.

