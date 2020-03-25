Insider Buying: APN Property Group Ltd. (ASX:APD) Insider Purchases 230,000 Shares of Stock

APN Property Group Ltd. (ASX:APD) insider Christopher Aylward bought 230,000 shares of APN Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,060.00 ($85,148.94).

Christopher Aylward also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, Christopher Aylward bought 6,216 shares of APN Property Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,885.00 ($2,755.32).

Shares of APN Property Group stock traded down A$684,590.56 ($485,525.22) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching A$0.44 ($0.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,094 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.58. APN Property Group Ltd. has a one year low of A$0.43 ($0.30) and a one year high of A$0.74 ($0.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $138.34 million and a P/E ratio of 5.30.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from APN Property Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. APN Property Group’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

About APN Property Group

APN Property Group Limited operates as a real estate investment fund manager in Australia and internationally. It operates through Real Estate Securities Funds, Industrial Real Estate Fund, Direct Real Estate Funds, and Investment Revenue segments. The company manages open ended properties securities funds, listed property trusts, fixed term Australian funds, and wholesale funds.

