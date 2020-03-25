Insider Buying: Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) President Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) President Joseph A. Moroney acquired 1,000 shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $11,250.00.

AFT traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. 149,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,026. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 432,814 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,518 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 12,044 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 145,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,649,000.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

