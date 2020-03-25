Insider Buying: Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) COO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) COO John Champion Vii Bishop acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GTLS traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 56,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.99. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,675,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,244 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

