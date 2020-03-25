Insider Buying: Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Major Shareholder Acquires 42,407 Shares of Stock

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $98,808.31. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. 364,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,025. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund in the third quarter worth $39,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 45.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

