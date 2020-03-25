Insider Buying: CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) Insider Buys 175 Shares of Stock

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) insider Megan Clark acquired 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$283.97 ($201.39) per share, with a total value of A$49,694.05 ($35,244.01).

Shares of CSL stock traded down A$0.99 ($0.70) during trading on Wednesday, reaching A$284.36 ($201.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$312.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$278.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.27. CSL Limited has a one year low of A$189.14 ($134.14) and a one year high of A$342.75 ($243.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.38.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $1.416 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from CSL’s previous Interim dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. CSL’s payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

