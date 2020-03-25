Insider Buying: Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Lance J. Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $22,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,372 shares in the company, valued at $536,445.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $307.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 12.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FMNB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4,800.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5,786.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

