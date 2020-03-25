Insider Buying: Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Insider Purchases 11,000 Shares of Stock

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) insider Inderjit Singh acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.39 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of A$48,246.00 ($34,217.02).

Shares of FID stock traded up A$0.40 ($0.28) on Wednesday, reaching A$3.90 ($2.77). 52,053 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fiducian Group Ltd has a 1-year low of A$4.02 ($2.85) and a 1-year high of A$6.27 ($4.45). The stock has a market cap of $122.63 million and a P/E ratio of 11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$5.39.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Fiducian Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Fiducian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.45%.

Fiducian Group Company Profile

Fiducian Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a financial services company in Australia. It operates through Financial Planning, Funds Management, and Corporate and Administration segments. The company engages in the provision of investor directed portfolio and managed discretionary account services; and acting as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services, as well as acting as an entity of fiducial funds.

