Insider Buying: FlexiGroup Limited (ASX:FXL) Insider Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

FlexiGroup Limited (ASX:FXL) insider Rajeev Dhawan purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$19,200.00 ($13,617.02).

FlexiGroup stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting A$0.43 ($0.30). 2,814,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,422. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$1.48 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.88. FlexiGroup Limited has a 52 week low of A$0.95 ($0.67) and a 52 week high of A$2.71 ($1.92). The company has a market capitalization of $167.62 million and a P/E ratio of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 49.01, a quick ratio of 48.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.91.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. FlexiGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

FlexiGroup Company Profile

FlexiGroup Limited provides consumer revolving finance, card, leasing, and rental financing services in Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. It operates through six segments: Certegy, AU Cards, Consumer Leasing, Commercial Leasing, NZ Leasing, and NZ Cards. The company offers leasing services to consumers, businesses, and corporations; and interest free finance to enable customers to facilitate purchases at participating retailer's point of sale and online.

