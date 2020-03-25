Insider Buying: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Director Buys 75,500 Shares of Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,603,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,060.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.48. 918,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $38.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.22 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

