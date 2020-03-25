Insider Buying: InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Paul Andrew Gendron acquired 10,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,940. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,196. InfuSystem Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFU. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem in the fourth quarter worth $1,066,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem in the fourth quarter worth $914,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem in the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in InfuSystem in the fourth quarter worth $264,000.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

