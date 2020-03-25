Insider Buying: InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) CAO Acquires 12,000 Shares of Stock

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) CAO John Bosshart bought 12,000 shares of InnerWorkings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $14,760.00.

Shares of INWK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,412. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.32. InnerWorkings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $5.81.

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $319.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.79 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InnerWorkings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INWK. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 124,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 17,454 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,023,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,165 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.