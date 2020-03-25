Insider Buying: Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) EVP Purchases 2,900 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 2,900 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,652.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,528 shares in the company, valued at $183,056.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. 28,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.56 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 24.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LBAI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

