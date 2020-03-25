Insider Buying: MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) Insider Purchases 35,000 Shares of Stock

MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) insider David Corwin Ross purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MDC Partners stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 190,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,970. MDC Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $93.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.23.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.98 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDCA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MDC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 559.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 28,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

