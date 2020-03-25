Insider Buying: Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Major Shareholder Purchases 5,352 Shares of Stock

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $43,565.28. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 103,068 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $732,813.48.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,593 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $223,940.76.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 139,219 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $1,669,235.81.

Shares of NHS stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.27. 22,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,458. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,174,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 57,086 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

