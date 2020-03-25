Insider Buying: Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Director Athena Countouriotis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $147,400.00.

PASG traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. 161,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,389. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

PASG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

