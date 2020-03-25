Insider Buying: Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst PLC (LON:PCGH) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst PLC (LON:PCGH) insider Jeremy Whitley acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £18,300 ($24,072.61).

PCGH stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 172.50 ($2.27). The company had a trading volume of 293,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,746. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 217.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 222.04. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 249.77 ($3.29).

About Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in pharmaceuticals, medical services, medical devices, and biotechnology.

