Insider Buying: Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) Insider Purchases 8,462 Shares of Stock

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) insider John Watson acquired 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.78 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of A$23,524.36 ($16,683.94).

On Monday, March 9th, John Watson acquired 30,000 shares of Tassal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.66 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of A$109,800.00 ($77,872.34).

Tassal Group stock traded up A$0.10 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching A$3.10 ($2.20). The stock had a trading volume of 953,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,858. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$4.16. Tassal Group Limited has a twelve month low of A$2.94 ($2.09) and a twelve month high of A$5.25 ($3.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.71, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $642.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Tassal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon in Australia. The company offers fresh deli, fresh salmon, smoked salmon, and canned salmon. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells other seafood species.

