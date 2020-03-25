Insider Buying: U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) SVP Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) SVP Donna Lynnette Crowder acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $14,600.00.

Shares of SLCA traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. 2,573,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $84.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $18.72.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $339.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.72 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLCA shares. ValuEngine cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays raised U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens cut U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

