Insider Buying: Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Acquires 300,000 Shares of Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 300,000 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $942,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 46,086 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $176,048.52.

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 167,983 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $532,506.11.

On Monday, March 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 81,292 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $330,858.44.

On Thursday, March 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 221,486 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $910,307.46.

On Monday, March 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,100 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $5,071.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 93,847 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $471,111.94.

On Friday, February 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 400 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $2,056.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 722,939 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $3,744,824.02.

On Thursday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 162,264 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $838,904.88.

On Monday, February 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 167,647 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $866,734.99.

Shares of PPR stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 598,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,035. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPR. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,280,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,736 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,826,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 409,592 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

