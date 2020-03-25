Insider Selling: Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Sells 15,100 Shares of Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Reid Drury sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total value of C$640,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,624,376.

Reid Drury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Reid Drury sold 15,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.57, for a total value of C$548,550.00.

Shares of ENGH traded up C$1.53 on Wednesday, hitting C$40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.41. Enghouse Systems Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$30.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENGH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$57.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

