Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Deutsche Bank

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $82.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IBP. Benchmark initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

NYSE IBP traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $40.40. 7,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.19. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $401.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vikas Verma bought 20,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $865,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $1,137,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.