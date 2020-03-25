Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 107,200 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 245.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 107,200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

XOM traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,437,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,199,912. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.68. The stock has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.