Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 12,800 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,387,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.14. 2,422,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,372,451. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.07. The company has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.