Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 18,900 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Honeywell International by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after buying an additional 7,032,228 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HON traded up $11.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.78. 3,305,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,116,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.93.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

