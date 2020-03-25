Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 54,300 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $3,016,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 29,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,088,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,801,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

