Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,700 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,208,165. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.68 and a 200 day moving average of $83.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

