Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 132,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,443,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,065,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,620,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,489,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $31.03. The stock had a trading volume of 859,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,460,898. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.84.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

