Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 214,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Canada Goose as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 65,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,263. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.97.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $342.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. OTR Global reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.94.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.