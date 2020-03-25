Intact Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

FE stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.37. 652,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,703,008. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.