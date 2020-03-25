Intact Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT traded up $3.95 on Wednesday, hitting $105.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,535. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.89.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.