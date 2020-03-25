Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,200 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO stock traded up $13.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.17. 1,959,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,001,874. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.27. The company has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 69.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,938 shares of company stock worth $121,050,177. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.81.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

