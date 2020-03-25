Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,800 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 332,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,898,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Southern by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 93,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 48,268 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,570,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $125,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,827 shares of company stock worth $8,305,763 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $50.61. 582,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,055,118. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

