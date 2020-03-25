Intact Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 62,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,003,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,039,300. The firm has a market cap of $212.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

