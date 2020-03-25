Intact Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,877 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,407,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,886,000 after buying an additional 915,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,750,000 after acquiring an additional 799,194 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,347,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,063,000 after acquiring an additional 88,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.34. 4,874,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,632,667. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

