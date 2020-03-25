Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $10.39 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,781,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.40.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,627,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,914,205. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.26 and a 200-day moving average of $225.39. The stock has a market cap of $177.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

