Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $11.90 Million Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Citigroup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,601,000 after purchasing an additional 782,974 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 222,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $17,296,742,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,208,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,734,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.77. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.34.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

