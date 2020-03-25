Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $13.95 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Loews Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 59,053,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,626,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.