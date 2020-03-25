Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $17.26 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $17,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.73. 19,465,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,414,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

