Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $17.28 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,504 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,152,345,000 after buying an additional 833,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after buying an additional 1,704,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,241,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,734,014,000 after purchasing an additional 878,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,523,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,839,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,694,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average is $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $208.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

