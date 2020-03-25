Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $40.22 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 119.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises approximately 1.4% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $40,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,868,000 after purchasing an additional 879,056 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 930,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,433,000 after acquiring an additional 641,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,755,000 after acquiring an additional 346,723 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 27,186.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 251,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,169,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,188,000 after purchasing an additional 209,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $397.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.79.

CP traded up $9.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.73. The stock had a trading volume of 167,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.85. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $275.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6292 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

